Energy Tensions: Moscow's Gas Proposal for Transdniestria Sparks Controversy

Moscow is offering to supply natural gas to the separatist Transdniestria region, contingent on Moldova's logistical cooperation, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Thursday.

Amid diplomatic frictions, Transdniestria's leader remains hopeful for renewed Russian gas deliveries, which have been cut off since January over a Moldovan debt dispute, totaling $709 million.

Tensions between Moldova and Transdniestria further complicated talks aimed at addressing the energy crisis, as both parties accuse each other of derailing proposed negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)