Energy Tensions: Moscow's Gas Proposal for Transdniestria Sparks Controversy
Russia is prepared to supply gas to Transdniestria but needs Moldova's logistical assistance to do so. Gas supplies were halted due to unpaid debts, leading to tension between Moldova and Transdniestria. Efforts to hold talks are hampered by disputes over energy crisis management and alternative solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 02:00 IST
Moscow is offering to supply natural gas to the separatist Transdniestria region, contingent on Moldova's logistical cooperation, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Thursday.
Amid diplomatic frictions, Transdniestria's leader remains hopeful for renewed Russian gas deliveries, which have been cut off since January over a Moldovan debt dispute, totaling $709 million.
Tensions between Moldova and Transdniestria further complicated talks aimed at addressing the energy crisis, as both parties accuse each other of derailing proposed negotiations.
