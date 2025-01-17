Delhi Shivers Under Cold Wave, Air Quality Deteriorates

The national capital, Delhi, is reeling under the chilling impact of a cold wave, as it continues to be enveloped in dense fog. Despite the cold, air quality remains a significant concern, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) persists in the 'poor' category.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board reflects alarming AQI levels, with Delhi's average standing at 294 as of 7 am. Particularly affected areas include Mundka with 324, Nehru Nagar hitting 360, and Patparganj at 377. Other regions like Okhla and Sonia Vihar also report alarming figures, exacerbating health risks for inhabitants.

Vivek Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 390, while R K Puram, Rohini, and Najafgarh showed similarly distressing conditions. Meanwhile, lesser but still concerning levels were noted in places like Mandir Marg. Foggy conditions have also been reported in nearby Mathura and Agra, impacting visibility at landmarks like the Taj Mahal.

Recently, the Commission for Air Quality Management revoked Stage-III measures of the Graded Response Action Plan following deteriorating conditions. This move aligns with the Supreme Court's mandate for rapid response if the AQI reaches critical levels, ensuring prompt actions to manage the worsening pollution scenario.

