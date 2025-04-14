Unwritten Biography: Ambedkar's Unfulfilled Tribute to Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad

A revelation from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-based writer Baba Bhand has shed light on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's aspiration to pen a biography of Baroda Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad. The disclosure came on Monday during the birth anniversary of India's famed Constitution architect and social reformer.

Bhand stated that Ambedkar outlined his intentions in an October 10, 1950, letter addressed to Gaekwad's grandson, Pratapsinhrao Gaekwad. The letter detailed Ambedkar's longstanding wish to document the Maharaja's life, whom he credited as a key patron in his educational and professional advancements.

Ambedkar's letter emphasized the significant role Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad played in India's history, urging for his life to be documented. Bhand included this correspondence in his book 'Maharaja Sayajirao ani Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,' underscoring the historical bond between the two influential figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)