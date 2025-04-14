Left Menu

Unwritten Biography: Ambedkar's Unfulfilled Tribute to Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-based writer Baba Bhand revealed that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar intended to write a biography of Baroda Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad. Ambedkar expressed this desire in a 1950 letter, highlighting the Maharaja’s impact on his life and education. Bhand included this letter in his book.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:00 IST
Unwritten Biography: Ambedkar's Unfulfilled Tribute to Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A revelation from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-based writer Baba Bhand has shed light on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's aspiration to pen a biography of Baroda Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad. The disclosure came on Monday during the birth anniversary of India's famed Constitution architect and social reformer.

Bhand stated that Ambedkar outlined his intentions in an October 10, 1950, letter addressed to Gaekwad's grandson, Pratapsinhrao Gaekwad. The letter detailed Ambedkar's longstanding wish to document the Maharaja's life, whom he credited as a key patron in his educational and professional advancements.

Ambedkar's letter emphasized the significant role Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad played in India's history, urging for his life to be documented. Bhand included this correspondence in his book 'Maharaja Sayajirao ani Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,' underscoring the historical bond between the two influential figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025