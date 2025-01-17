Fluctuating Commodity Prices: An Insight into Mumbai's Spice and Oil Market
The current market report highlights the fluctuating rates of black pepper, ginger, and copra in Mumbai's spice trade. Prices vary significantly across locations, impacting the edible oil industry. Understanding these trends is crucial for stakeholders in the agriculture and commodity sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's commodity market is witnessing significant fluctuations, with black pepper prices ranging from 660 to 735 for ready stock.
Prices for bleached ginger remain stable while unbleached ginger is priced at 275. Copra rates show variance based on location - Alapuzha stands at 17,000, Kozikode at 16,800, Rajapur, Mumbai at 22,500, and edible copra in Mumbai at 19,500.
Coconut oil rates in Mumbai are set at 2,800, indicating trends beneficial for both traders and consumers in the agriculture sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
