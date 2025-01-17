Fluctuating Commodity Prices: An Insight into Mumbai's Spice and Oil Market

Mumbai's commodity market is witnessing significant fluctuations, with black pepper prices ranging from 660 to 735 for ready stock.

Prices for bleached ginger remain stable while unbleached ginger is priced at 275. Copra rates show variance based on location - Alapuzha stands at 17,000, Kozikode at 16,800, Rajapur, Mumbai at 22,500, and edible copra in Mumbai at 19,500.

Coconut oil rates in Mumbai are set at 2,800, indicating trends beneficial for both traders and consumers in the agriculture sector.

