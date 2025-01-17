Left Menu

State Bank of India: Latest Exchange Rates Update

The State Bank of India has announced the latest direct rates of exchange for several currencies against the Indian Rupee, including the USD, AUD, CAD, and others. These rates are crucial for individuals and businesses involved in international trade and finance to understand current currency valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:54 IST
State Bank of India: Latest Exchange Rates Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India today released the latest direct rates of exchange, providing crucial insights for those engaged in international trade and finance. These rates, given in rupees per unit, reveal the current valuation of major global currencies against the Indian Rupee.

The USD/INR exchange is marked at 86.20 for TT BUY and 87.05 for TT SELL, while AUD/INR stands at 52.76 for TT BUY and 54.84 for TT SELL, highlighting the fluctuating dynamics in foreign exchange markets.

Among other notable currencies, the GBP stands at 104.70 (TT BUY) and 107.29 (TT SELL), and the EUR at 88.02 (TT BUY) and 90.46 (TT SELL). The JPY, calculated in 100 foreign currency units, is shown at 55.10 (TT BUY) and 56.37 (TT SELL), indicating exchange valuations of currency markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025