State Bank of India: Latest Exchange Rates Update

The State Bank of India today released the latest direct rates of exchange, providing crucial insights for those engaged in international trade and finance. These rates, given in rupees per unit, reveal the current valuation of major global currencies against the Indian Rupee.

The USD/INR exchange is marked at 86.20 for TT BUY and 87.05 for TT SELL, while AUD/INR stands at 52.76 for TT BUY and 54.84 for TT SELL, highlighting the fluctuating dynamics in foreign exchange markets.

Among other notable currencies, the GBP stands at 104.70 (TT BUY) and 107.29 (TT SELL), and the EUR at 88.02 (TT BUY) and 90.46 (TT SELL). The JPY, calculated in 100 foreign currency units, is shown at 55.10 (TT BUY) and 56.37 (TT SELL), indicating exchange valuations of currency markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)