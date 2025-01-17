Blaze at Moss Landing: Lithium Batteries Ignite Evacuation

A significant fire erupted at the Moss Landing Power Plant, a major battery storage facility in Northern California, leading to widespread evacuations and the closure of a section of Highway 1. The fire, which began on Thursday afternoon, forced approximately 1,500 individuals to evacuate from Moss Landing and the Elkhorn Slough area, as reported by The Mercury News.

The plant, located 77 miles south of San Francisco and owned by Texas-based Vistra Energy, houses tens of thousands of lithium batteries essential for storing renewable energy. While these batteries play a critical role in renewable energy, they pose significant fire risks when ignited.

Despite the imposing flames and dense smoke, officials, including Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church, remain hopeful that the fire will stay contained. A history of fires at this facility in 2021 and 2022 has been linked to fire sprinkler malfunctions, but the cause of the current blaze remains unknown. Vistra Energy has evacuated the site safely and is prioritizing community safety while awaiting a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)