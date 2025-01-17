Left Menu

Blaze at Moss Landing: Lithium Batteries Ignite Evacuation

A massive fire at Moss Landing Power Plant's battery storage unit prompted evacuations and the closure of part of Highway 1 in Northern California. The blaze, fueled by lithium batteries, threatens the safety of local residents. Vistra Energy is coordinating with local authorities to manage the emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mosslanding | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:07 IST
A significant fire erupted at the Moss Landing Power Plant, a major battery storage facility in Northern California, leading to widespread evacuations and the closure of a section of Highway 1. The fire, which began on Thursday afternoon, forced approximately 1,500 individuals to evacuate from Moss Landing and the Elkhorn Slough area, as reported by The Mercury News.

The plant, located 77 miles south of San Francisco and owned by Texas-based Vistra Energy, houses tens of thousands of lithium batteries essential for storing renewable energy. While these batteries play a critical role in renewable energy, they pose significant fire risks when ignited.

Despite the imposing flames and dense smoke, officials, including Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church, remain hopeful that the fire will stay contained. A history of fires at this facility in 2021 and 2022 has been linked to fire sprinkler malfunctions, but the cause of the current blaze remains unknown. Vistra Energy has evacuated the site safely and is prioritizing community safety while awaiting a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

