Left Menu

BC Jindal Group Ventures into Renewable Energy Manufacturing with Rs 15,000 Crore Investment

BC Jindal Group announced its entry into renewable energy component manufacturing, planning to invest Rs 15,000 crore by 2030. The company aims to produce solar cells, modules, and more to support India's green goals. The first phase involves a Rs 4,000 crore investment in solar and battery storage manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:33 IST
BC Jindal Group Ventures into Renewable Energy Manufacturing with Rs 15,000 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BC Jindal Group has unveiled a significant diversification move by entering the renewable energy component manufacturing sector. With plans to invest Rs 15,000 crore by 2030, the conglomerate will produce essential components like solar cells and modules, storage battery cells, and solar glass to bolster India's renewable energy ambitions.

The company's statement outlined a strategic approach, beginning with a Rs 4,000 crore investment to initiate manufacturing in the renewable energy sector. This phase includes establishing 2 GW solar cell manufacturing, 4 GWh battery storage, and solar glass production with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day. Facilities will be located in Maharashtra or Gujarat.

BC Jindal Group's new venture aligns with India's installation targets of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. With 40% of the output expected to serve their projects, recent achievements include a 300 MW BESS project. The company's arm, Jindal India Renewable Energy, also aims to bolster the country's shift to clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025