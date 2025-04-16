Empowering India's Future: Skill Development in Renewable Energy

BluPine Energy, a prominent renewable energy company in India, has inaugurated four new Skill Development Training Centres in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. This move is part of the company's initiative to bridge the rural-urban skill divide in the clean energy sector and create sustainable livelihoods.

The centres have enrolled 904 individuals across various phases, emphasizing gender parity with 45% female participation. The training includes classroom instruction and hands-on experience in areas like solar panel installation and electrical work. Participants earn government-recognized certifications, and the programme boasts an 82% placement success rate.

BluPine's commitment extends beyond education as it collaborates with energy companies and local industries to secure employment for graduates. This initiative aligns with India's renewable energy goals, empowering communities with necessary skills for the green economy. BluPine Energy continues to expand its impact in the clean energy and vocational training sectors.

