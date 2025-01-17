Controversy in Punjab: Protests and Security Heightened Over Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Emergency'

Amid escalating tensions concerning the release of Kangana Ranuat's film 'Emergency', the Station House Officer (SHO) of Amritsar, Baljinder Singh Aulakh, announced on Friday that security measures have been intensified at local cinema venues. This came after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) called for protests, urging a statewide ban on the film.

The SGPC's move prompted the deployment of a significant police presence outside PVR Suraj Chanda Tara Cinema in Amritsar. The committee alleges that the film, produced by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, is politically motivated and aims to defame the Sikh community. Notably, SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has penned a letter to Punjab's Chief Minister, demanding action against the movie's release. Concurrently, farmer groups in Zirakpur have rallied outside cinemas, citing grievances with Ranaut's language during recent protests.

Adding to the dissent, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized such films for distorting facts and affecting national unity. He called for stricter oversight by governments and censor boards to prevent misleading narratives. The SGPC asserts that their protest stems from the film's misrepresentation of Sikh history and the events of 1984, urging authorities to halt its screening.

