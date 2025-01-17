Left Menu

Golden Wings: 100th Naval Air Operations Graduates Pass Out with Honors

At INS Garuda, Kochi, the 100th Naval Air Operations Course celebrated its passing out parade. The outstanding trainees, now adorned with the golden wings, will join frontline squadrons. The ceremony commended their achievements and recognized top performers with several awards, highlighting their rigorous training and future roles.

Visuals from Passing Out Parade (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A momentous ceremony unfolded at INS Garuda, Kochi, as the 100th Naval Air Operations Course marked its graduation with a grand passing out parade. Vice Admiral AN Pramod, AVSM, Director General Naval Operations, presided over the event as the Chief Guest. He praised the trainees for their immaculate turnout and precise drill performances, as they donned the golden wings.

The Vice Admiral acknowledged the young graduates' outstanding achievements, expressing admiration for the NAO School's vital contribution in transforming them into adept 'Airborne Tacticians'. The awarding of the renowned 'Wings of Gold' to the graduates symbolized the culmination of their intensive training journey.

The new officers are set to join various frontline Naval Air Squadrons, honing their expertise on assigned aircraft and serving as the crucial 'Eyes and Ears' of the fleet. Awards and prizes celebrated distinguished performances, with the Uttar Pradesh trophy awarded to Lt Sreeramdas Nitish for excellence in the course. Lt Aditya Pandey received the Eastern Naval Command Rolling trophy for top merit in flying.

The Officers were trained in Maritime Air Operations, focusing on Air Warfare and Anti-Submarine Warfare tactics. Established in 1960, the NAO School at INS Garuda has grown exponentially, offering world-class training with the latest simulators and Dornier aircraft, equipping trainees for complex operations like maritime reconnaissance, Search and Rescue, and anti-submarine warfare.

