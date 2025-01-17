Sambhal Municipality Orders Demolition of 123 Risky Structures Amid Anti-Encroachment Efforts

In a decisive move, the Sambhal Municipality has ordered the demolition of 123 houses and shops deemed unsafe after a detailed survey. Conducted under the Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act of 1916, the survey revealed these structures pose significant safety risks.

Demolition notices have been served to the property owners, demanding they tear down the hazardous buildings. Should they fail to act, the municipality will intervene directly to ensure public safety. Around Pathakpur village, district authorities have already razed several encroachments on government land, following unheeded warnings.

These initiatives occur against a backdrop of increased enforcement on illegal land use, partly triggered by recent violence in the region. In another sphere, archaeological teams alongside local authorities have evaluated historic sites in Sambhal, with sights set on preserving the cultural and religious heritage. This complements rejuvenation efforts prompted by the rediscovery of historic temples.

