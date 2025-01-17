Left Menu

Vijay's TVK Boycotts Erode East Bypoll Over Ruling Party Tactics

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has decided to boycott the Erode East by-election, citing concerns over the ruling party's use of power to manipulate outcomes. Both AIADMK and BJP have also refrained from contesting. The byelection is set for February 5 following the death of MLA EVKS Elangovan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:17 IST
Vijay's TVK Boycotts Erode East Bypoll Over Ruling Party Tactics
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay (File Photo/ X@actorvijay). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay's political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has announced its decision to boycott the upcoming by-election in the Erode East Assembly constituency, scheduled for February 5. TVK General Secretary N Anand stated that past instances have shown how the ruling government in Tamil Nadu often utilizes its power to skew byelection results, bypassing democratic principles. Consequently, TVK will not participate in the Erode East bypoll, echoing its previous stance in the Vikravandi bypoll.

In addition to the TVK, both the AIADMK and the BJP-led alliances have decided not to endorse or field any candidates in this election. On Friday, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar accused the DMK of planning to expend substantial resources to achieve what he termed a "fake victory" in the by-election. He further expressed that even though DMK's tactics might temporarily benefit them in the bypoll, they are unlikely to succeed in the 2026 Assembly elections due to rising public discontent.

The byelection has become necessary following the demise of EVKS Elangovan, the previous MLA from the Erode East constituency and a Congress member, who passed away in December last year. Reflecting on the 2023 bypoll, the NDA alleged that voters were coerced under the DMK government, violating electoral norms. The NDA has expressed its determination to dislodge the DMK in the coming 2026 elections and promises to deliver better governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025