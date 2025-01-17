Vijay's TVK Boycotts Erode East Bypoll Over Ruling Party Tactics

Actor Vijay's political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has announced its decision to boycott the upcoming by-election in the Erode East Assembly constituency, scheduled for February 5. TVK General Secretary N Anand stated that past instances have shown how the ruling government in Tamil Nadu often utilizes its power to skew byelection results, bypassing democratic principles. Consequently, TVK will not participate in the Erode East bypoll, echoing its previous stance in the Vikravandi bypoll.

In addition to the TVK, both the AIADMK and the BJP-led alliances have decided not to endorse or field any candidates in this election. On Friday, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar accused the DMK of planning to expend substantial resources to achieve what he termed a "fake victory" in the by-election. He further expressed that even though DMK's tactics might temporarily benefit them in the bypoll, they are unlikely to succeed in the 2026 Assembly elections due to rising public discontent.

The byelection has become necessary following the demise of EVKS Elangovan, the previous MLA from the Erode East constituency and a Congress member, who passed away in December last year. Reflecting on the 2023 bypoll, the NDA alleged that voters were coerced under the DMK government, violating electoral norms. The NDA has expressed its determination to dislodge the DMK in the coming 2026 elections and promises to deliver better governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)