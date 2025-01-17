Boosting Medha: Jharkhand's Dairy Expansion and Promotion Strategy
The Jharkhand administration plans to set up booths outside government offices to promote its Medha milk brand. In collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board, they aim to expand the dairy program and reach urban schools through booths. The initiative includes opening dairy plants in rural districts to boost employment and community ties.
The Jharkhand administration announced plans to set up booths outside government offices as part of efforts to promote its dairy brand, Medha. Official sources revealed the move is part of a broader strategy to amplify the milk brand's presence across the state.
Medha, owned by the Jharkhand Milk Federation (JMF) and supported by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is central to the state's expanding dairy development program. Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey aims to facilitate booth installations, especially in urban areas and schools, to engage youth with the brand.
A meeting held by Tirkey alongside JMF officials highlighted plans to explore the potential of schoolchildren in promoting Medha. The initiative includes setting up a new dairy plant in Seraikela-Kharsawan, aiming to strengthen rural communities and generate employment through a proposed cooperative society.
