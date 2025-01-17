Left Menu

Boosting Medha: Jharkhand's Dairy Expansion and Promotion Strategy

The Jharkhand administration plans to set up booths outside government offices to promote its Medha milk brand. In collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board, they aim to expand the dairy program and reach urban schools through booths. The initiative includes opening dairy plants in rural districts to boost employment and community ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:54 IST
Boosting Medha: Jharkhand's Dairy Expansion and Promotion Strategy
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand administration announced plans to set up booths outside government offices as part of efforts to promote its dairy brand, Medha. Official sources revealed the move is part of a broader strategy to amplify the milk brand's presence across the state.

Medha, owned by the Jharkhand Milk Federation (JMF) and supported by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is central to the state's expanding dairy development program. Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey aims to facilitate booth installations, especially in urban areas and schools, to engage youth with the brand.

A meeting held by Tirkey alongside JMF officials highlighted plans to explore the potential of schoolchildren in promoting Medha. The initiative includes setting up a new dairy plant in Seraikela-Kharsawan, aiming to strengthen rural communities and generate employment through a proposed cooperative society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025