Kerala Opposition Demands Withdrawal of LDF's Liquor Unit Decision

Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, has demanded the withdrawal of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's decision to allow a global liquor company to set up manufacturing units in the Palakkad district. Satheesan criticized the move as a violation of a policy in place for the past 25 years.

Speaking to ANI, Satheesan said, "The Cabinet recently decided to license an India-made foreign liquor bottling plant to produce brandy, wine, and other liquors. This goes against a longstanding policy, and we demand its immediate revocation, failing which we will launch a protest."

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) intends to raise this contentious issue in the ongoing Budget session of the State Assembly. The session began with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's policy address, and Finance Minister KN Balagopal is set to present the State Budget on February 7.

The 13th session of the Assembly is scheduled for 27 days, with discussions taking place on various fiscal matters. The Assembly will debate the Governor's address from January 20 to 22. Following the presentation of the State Budget on February 7, a general discussion will occur from February 11 to 13, and grants for the 2024-25 fiscal will be evaluated on February 13.

After a brief recess from February 14 to March 2 for Subject Committees to review grant allocations, the Assembly will reconvene on March 4 to discuss the 2025-26 fiscal grants. Before concluding on March 28, the House will pass two Appropriation Bills related to the 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscal grants.

(With inputs from agencies.)