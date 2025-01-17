Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Experience Notable Decline amid Market Volatility

India's forex reserves saw a significant drop of USD 8.714 billion to USD 625.871 billion in the week ended January 10. The decline follows previous reductions and is attributed to currency revaluation and the Reserve Bank of India's market interventions. Gold reserves increased, while Special Drawing Rights and IMF reserves slightly decreased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:14 IST
India's Forex Reserves Experience Notable Decline amid Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development for India's financial stability, the nation's forex reserves plummeted by USD 8.714 billion to USD 625.871 billion during the week ending January 10, according to recent figures from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This notable decline follows a reduction of USD 5.693 billion the previous week, marking a downward trend attributed to currency revaluation efforts and strategic interventions by the RBI aimed at curbing rupee volatility. Notably, forex reserves had attained a remarkable peak of USD 704.885 billion just a few months ago in end-September.

Breaking down the numbers further, foreign currency assets, a significant portion of these reserves, saw a decrease of USD 9.469 billion, landing at USD 536.011 billion. However, there was a positive uptick in gold reserves, rising by USD 792 million to USD 67.883 billion. Meanwhile, the Special Drawing Rights and India's reserve position with the IMF witnessed slight downturns, drawing attention to ongoing financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025