The Group of Seven (G7) has leveled accusations against the Kremlin, claiming involvement in covert global disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining elected governments. These findings come as part of a statement issued by the G7's Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) unit, tasked with combating threats to democracy.

Canada, acting as this year's G7 chair, emphasized the severity of foreign information manipulation, noting that Russian state entities, including Russia Today and the Social Design Agency marketing group, have been implicated in advancing the Kremlin's interests, notably distracting from the conflict in Ukraine.

The RRM not only includes G7 nations but also has cooperation from observer countries like Australia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Sweden, all of which share a commitment to counteract these subversive activities.

