Affordable Robotic Revolution in Hand Rehabilitation: The Rise of PLUTO

IIT Madras and CMC Vellore researchers introduce PLUTO, a budget-friendly, portable robot for hand rehabilitation. PLUTO fills a crucial market gap, offering therapy at home and clinics. With successful trials in Indian homes, it benefits over 1,000 patients, heralding transformative healthcare approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:33 IST
A patient undergoing rehabilitation through 'PLUTO' device, developed by IIT Madras and CMC Vellore (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant advancement for hand rehabilitation, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Christian Medical College Vellore have unveiled PLUTO, a cost-efficient and portable robot. This innovative device, marketed by Thryv Rehab Solutions, bridges a vital gap in rehabilitation technology by offering adaptable solutions for both clinical and home use.

The development of PLUTO, which has undergone successful testing in Indian households, aims to revolutionize therapy access, having already assisted over 1,000 patients. This initiative illustrates the potential of academic-industrial collaboration in rendering healthcare more accessible and affordable, with the inclusivity of indigenous technology at its core.

Equipped with modular components and eco-friendly materials, PLUTO provides precise therapeutic movements suited to various conditions, such as stroke and multiple sclerosis. The device's affordability and portability underscore its potential mass adoption across India, aligning with the growing demand for efficient rehabilitation methods in diverse healthcare settings.

