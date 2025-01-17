Left Menu

Kashmir's Cultural Renaissance: Army Hosts Music Fest Amidst Winter Charm

The Indian Army held a special musical event in Anantnag to spotlight local talent. Supported by 'Achabal Open Mic,' local singers braved the chill to showcase their art. The initiative, which awarded participants, aims to bolster peace and economic growth in Kashmir through cultural engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:00 IST
Indian Army organises musical event in South Kashmir's Anantnag (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army organized a distinctive musical event at Mughal Garden Achabal in Anantnag district, South Kashmir. The event aimed to highlight local talent, supported by 'Achabal Open Mic,' a prominent music management organization in Anantnag.

Undeterred by the biting cold, numerous local singers passionately demonstrated their artistic abilities. The event underscored the region's cultural vibrancy and offered young talents a platform for self-expression. Participants were recognized with certificates from the Army, boosting their morale and encouraging future involvement in such projects.

Kashmiri youths widely applauded the event, viewing it as a constructive initiative towards peace and employment opportunities in the Valley. Locals have expressed a desire for more such events, recognizing the potential to preserve culture and stimulate economic development. In proximity, the 'Heemal Nagrai' Winter Carnival in Shopian district celebrated the area's rich heritage while promoting winter sports, fostering community spirit and emphasizing physical fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

