Ayodhya Gears Up for Massive Devotee Influx Post-Maha Kumbh Celebrations

The city of Ayodhya is bracing for a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting the Shri Ram Lalla temple, as the Maha Kumbh celebrations set the stage for an expected surge in crowds. Commissioner Gaurav Dayal announced that special arrangements are underway to handle the anticipated influx of pilgrims.

Speaking to ANI, Dayal highlighted the preparations to accommodate and ensure the safety of visiting devotees, particularly after the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. He noted that logistical measures are being taken to expand the temple's capacity and manage the flow of devotees, especially considering the cold weather conditions.

In a bid to enhance these arrangements, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar conducted a site visit to the Mahakumbh area. They emphasized the need for refined logistics, given the potential visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a possible cabinet meeting. High-level discussions were conducted to shore up security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)