Ministry of Railways Expands Luxury Train Options for Government Employees

The Ministry of Railways has boosted travel convenience for government employees by increasing accessibility under Leave Travel Concession. With 385 premium trains now available, including Vande Bharat, Humsafar, and Tejas, central government employees can now enjoy a broader range of high-end travel options across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Railways has made notable advancements in enhancing the travel experience for government employees by broadening the selection of trains available under Leave Travel Concession (LTC). As detailed in a press release, government employees now have access to 385 premium trains, including 136 Vande Bharat, 97 Humsafar, and 8 Tejas Express services, supplementing 144 existing high-end trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto.

The release highlighted that government employees were already enjoying luxurious AC travel options in 144 high-end trains within the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto series. With this new directive, there will now be 385 trains countrywide available for LTC travel bookings by government employees. This initiative, unveiled by the Department of Personnel & Training, aims to grant central government staff access to superior travel choices. The revised guidelines allow employees to travel to their hometown or other Indian destinations utilizing their LTC.

For rail journeys on short to medium distances in Vande Bharat, Tejas, and Shatabdi trains, employees can experience chair car travel up to level 11, while those at level 12 and above are eligible for executive chair car service. In long-distance travel scenarios requiring berths, akin to Rajdhani-type luxury trains, employees at level 12 and above can opt for AC 1st class, whereas employees from level 6 to 11 can utilize AC 2nd class, and those at level 5 and below can travel in AC 3rd class under LTC. The LTC policy, which is a concessional travel scheme, enables government employees to periodically visit their hometown or explore different parts of India within a four-year cycle, claiming two hometown visits or a combination of hometown and other destinations. (ANI)

