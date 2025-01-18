Left Menu

Delhi Enveloped in Fog as Air Quality Improves Amidst Disrupted Transport

Delhi faced thick fog reducing visibility and causing travel disruptions, while AQI improvement led to the lifting of certain curbs. Night shelters support the homeless against the cold. In Prayagraj, fog surrounds the Maha Kumbh event as millions partake in the holy dip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:14 IST
Drone visuals from AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday morning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a foggy Saturday morning, Delhi's residents experienced reduced visibility and transportation hindrances as a dense layer of mist spread across the city, impacting both train and flight services. The Indira Gandhi International Airport and New Delhi railway station saw delays amid the atmospheric chaos, extending across other parts of North India.

Despite the disruptive fog conditions, Delhi's air quality has seen a notable improvement. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital fell to 248, showing a marked decrease from the previous severe levels recorded. Favourable meteorological conditions, including strong winds, have contributed to this improvement, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to lift Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures remain to ensure ongoing air quality monitoring. As temperatures dropped to 11.2 degrees Celsius, the cold prompted many homeless individuals to seek refuge in the city's night shelters. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, thick fog blanketed the area as over 7 crore devotees took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, displaying resilience against the chilly weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

