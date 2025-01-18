Left Menu

Awaiting Justice: RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict

As Sealdah Court readies RG Kar case verdict, the victim's father vows continued pursuit of justice. He highlights dissatisfaction with CBI efforts and seeks broader support. The high-profile case, marked by DNA revelations and financial misconduct, has intensified public interest and legal scrutiny.

Today, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court will deliver the verdict for the high-profile RG Kar rape-murder case. The father of the deceased doctor has stated that the court will determine the appropriate punishment, emphasizing that they will persist in their pursuit of justice until it is served.

He disclosed that DNA reports revealed the involvement of multiple individuals, voicing relief would come only with the accused's punishment. Despite ongoing court battles, he criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly taking no meaningful action in the case, expressing dissatisfaction with their role.

The doctor's father revealed that despite addressing letters to top government officials, they received no response. The case sparked national protests following the discovery of the trainee doctor's body and ensuing arrests. Meanwhile, a separate CBI investigation uncovered financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College, culminating in charges against several individuals.

