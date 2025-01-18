Left Menu

Massive Turnout at Mahakumbh Mela: A Blend of Devotion and Diversity

The Mahakumbh Mela witnessed over 1.98 million pilgrims taking a holy dip on Saturday. Amidst a vast influx of devotees, prominent figures like 'Golden Baba' highlighted the event's spiritual essence. The gathering draws diverse participants, including foreign devotees, uniting in devotion at the Triveni Sangam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:33 IST
Devotees taking haloy dip (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Over 1.98 million pilgrims converged at the Mahakumbh Mela by 10 am on Saturday, according to data from the Uttar Pradesh government. The event saw over 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 9.84 lakh pilgrims taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam on its sixth day.

As of Friday, January 17, more than 73 million people had attended the Mahakumbh Mela. In a unique expression of devotion, Mahamandaleshwar Narayanand Giri Maharaj, known as 'Golden Baba,' was adorned with over 6 kilograms of jewelry, paying homage to numerous Hindu deities.

Laurene Powell, the late Steve Jobs' wife, also attended, expressing interest in embracing Hinduism. The Mela has drawn devotees from all strata, including foreign pilgrims, unifying in devotion and spirituality, transcending social differences at the sacred confluence of the Triveni Sangam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

