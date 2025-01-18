Massive Turnout at Mahakumbh Mela: A Blend of Devotion and Diversity

Over 1.98 million pilgrims converged at the Mahakumbh Mela by 10 am on Saturday, according to data from the Uttar Pradesh government. The event saw over 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 9.84 lakh pilgrims taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam on its sixth day.

As of Friday, January 17, more than 73 million people had attended the Mahakumbh Mela. In a unique expression of devotion, Mahamandaleshwar Narayanand Giri Maharaj, known as 'Golden Baba,' was adorned with over 6 kilograms of jewelry, paying homage to numerous Hindu deities.

Laurene Powell, the late Steve Jobs' wife, also attended, expressing interest in embracing Hinduism. The Mela has drawn devotees from all strata, including foreign pilgrims, unifying in devotion and spirituality, transcending social differences at the sacred confluence of the Triveni Sangam.

