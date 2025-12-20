Left Menu

Srirangam's Vaikunta Ekadasi Festival: A Divine Celebration of Devotion

The grand Vaikunta Ekadasi festival commenced at Srirangam, drawing thousands of devotees. This revered event spans 20 days with significant rituals like Pagal Pathu, and concludes with the opening of Paramapada Vaasal. Notably, this year features two Sorga Vaasal ceremonies, marking a unique occurrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:37 IST
Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrated at Srirangam Temple (Photo/Temple authorities). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The grand Vaikunta Ekadasi festival launched with immense enthusiasm at Srirangam, attracting countless devotees eager for divine blessings. Known as Bhooloka Vaikuntam, or Heaven on Earth, Srirangam hosts this 20-day spiritual event featuring ceremonies like Pagal Pathu and Raa Pathu. The Pagal Pathu festivities commenced this morning.

On Pagal Pathu's first day, Namperumal, the revered deity, embarked from the sanctum sanctorum at 7:00 am to bless the gathered devotees, staying at the Arjuna Mandapam throughout the day. As night fell, Namperumal proceeded back to the sanctum in an illustrious procession, witnessed by thousands. The festival's pinnacle, the Paramapada Vaasal opening, or Sorga Vaasal, is set for December 30, 2025, at 5:45 am.

Ahead of this auspicious event, Namperumal will appear in the divine form of the Goddess, Nachiyar Thirukolam, on December 29, 2025. The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival concludes on January 9, 2026, with Nammalvar's Moksham. Hindus esteem this festival as a significant spiritual occasion, marked by fasting and prayer, as the gates to Vaikunta, Lord Vishnu's abode, symbolically open.

On Vaikunta Dwadasi, the sacred Dwadasi Chakrasnanam ritual involves a divine bath for Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi, and Bhudevi in Swami Pushkarini's holy waters, followed by elaborate poojas. The Swarna Ratham, a resplendent Golden Chariot carrying Lord Vishnu, epitomizes Vaikunta Ekadasi in the Margazhi month, symbolizing divine grace and potential enlightenment.

Remarkably, this year witnesses two Vaikunta Ekadasi Sorga Vaasal ceremonies, with the first held on January 10 and the second scheduled for December 30. This rare occurrence makes the ongoing festival particularly special, offering a double blessing for devotees. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

