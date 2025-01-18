Left Menu

Assam Rifles' Double Blow to Smuggling with Major Drug Busts in Northeast India

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Mizoram Police, seized heroin worth Rs 34.50 lakhs in Champhai and intercepted drugs worth Rs 62 crores in Churachandpur. The operations highlight significant successes against narcotics trafficking in Northeast India, with two suspects arrested and a range of contraband confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:18 IST
Representative Image (Photo/X @official_dgar) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Assam Rifles, in partnership with Mizoram Police, scored a major hit against drug smuggling by seizing heroin valued at Rs 34.50 lakhs in the Champhai district, according to an official release. The drugs, weighing 46 grams, were found at PVCP Melbuk Road Junction on January 17 and subsequently handed over to local police for legal action.

In another significant operation, Assam Rifles deployed at Headquarters Veng in Churachandpur District intercepted a massive cache of illicit Yaba tablets and Brown Sugar valued at approximately Rs 62 crores. Officials reported that the contraband was seized in Mata Village on January 16, with two arrests made.

The operations were initiated based on credible intelligence, revealing a contraband movement from Myanmar. Acting quickly, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post was set up in Mata Village, and a suspicious vehicle was stopped, leading to the discovery of the illegal substances, including soap cases of Brown Sugar and vast quantities of Yaba tablets. The confiscated items and suspects were turned over to Churachandpur Police for investigation.

Latest News

