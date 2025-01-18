Alka Lamba Criticizes BJP's 'Fraudulent' Delhi Manifesto, Takes Aim at AAP
Congress candidate Alka Lamba labeled BJP's Delhi Assembly election manifesto as deceptive, criticizing both BJP's and AAP's promises and accusing AAP of corruption. BJP's JP Nadda unveiled new welfare schemes while targeting the AAP government. The political landscape indicates a battle over economic initiatives and governance integrity.
In a scathing critique, Congress candidate Alka Lamba has dismissed the BJP's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections as a 'bundle of fraud and lies.' Lamba, the Congress representative from Kalkaji, criticized the BJP for offering conflicting promises regarding affordable gas cylinders in Rajasthan.
Lamba didn't spare the Aam Aadmi Party either, labeling its chief Arvind Kejriwal a 'bigger fraud.' She cited accusations from Punjab residents who claim Kejriwal failed to deliver on financial promises to women, urging AAP to contest elections on its decade-long track record.
Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda rolled out a manifesto featuring welfare schemes like the Matritva Suraksha Yojana and the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, pledging financial support for women. Nadda attacked AAP over alleged corruption in their 'Mohalla clinics,' asserting a BJP-led government would probe into these allegations.
