Fog Disruptions Across North India Amid Weather Changes
The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts dense fog in parts of North India, impacting travel. Fog conditions are expected to diminish from January 20, concurrent with expected rainfall and thunderstorms over the Western Himalayan region. Air quality in Delhi has shown improvement, prompting revocation of GRAP Stage-III curbs.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast warning of dense fog across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan on the morning of January 19. In Prayagraj, site of the ongoing Maha Kumbh, fog conditions are predicted to persist until January 20, according to Dr. Soma Sen Roy.
Weather changes are on the horizon, with a decrease in fog distribution and intensity expected from January 20. The Western Himalayan region will continue to experience rainfall over the next five days, intensifying between January 21 and 23, leading to a rise in temperatures and potential thunderstorms in the plains.
In the south, heavy rainfall is anticipated to impact Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Dense fog in Delhi disrupted train and flight operations, though the city's air quality has improved significantly, prompting an easing of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gearing Up for Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj Prepares for Spiritual Gathering
Gearing Up for Maha Kumbh 2025: Safety, Technology, and Tradition in Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh 2025: Unveiling Digital and Safety Innovations
Prayagraj Gears Up for the Grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025
Digital Innovation Transforms Maha Kumbh 2025