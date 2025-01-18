Fog Disruptions Across North India Amid Weather Changes

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast warning of dense fog across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan on the morning of January 19. In Prayagraj, site of the ongoing Maha Kumbh, fog conditions are predicted to persist until January 20, according to Dr. Soma Sen Roy.

Weather changes are on the horizon, with a decrease in fog distribution and intensity expected from January 20. The Western Himalayan region will continue to experience rainfall over the next five days, intensifying between January 21 and 23, leading to a rise in temperatures and potential thunderstorms in the plains.

In the south, heavy rainfall is anticipated to impact Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Dense fog in Delhi disrupted train and flight operations, though the city's air quality has improved significantly, prompting an easing of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)