AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Bail Plea in MCOCA Case Approaches Delhi High Court

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan has approached the Delhi High Court with a bail application in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA). This comes after the trial court, presided over by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, rejected his bail plea, citing significant evidence of his involvement in an organized crime syndicate.

Balyan was arrested on December 4 in connection with the MCOCA case and had previously secured bail in a separate extortion case. His legal representatives expect the High Court to hear the plea on Monday. The trial court emphasized Balyan's ongoing engagement in unlawful activities associated with the group.

During a January 8 hearing, the Delhi Police opposed the bail plea, accusing Balyan of facilitating the crime syndicate, allegedly spearheaded by Kapil Sangwan. Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh asserted that Balyan funded a syndicate member to help them evade arrest, raising concerns about witness influence and investigation obstruction. Despite the defense's stance on insufficient evidence, the court sided with the prosecution and denied bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)