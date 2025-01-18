BJP Criticizes Verdict in RG Kar Medical College Case

In a significant development, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court on Saturday declared Sanjay Roy guilty in the notorious RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. The verdict has drawn criticism from BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who expressed discontent with the decision and accused the West Bengal government of evidence destruction.

Paul stated her belief that Roy was not the sole perpetrator, claiming many others were involved and hinting at potential government collusion. She specifically targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration, alleging they were instrumental in destroying crucial evidence. The incident had stirred up public outrage, particularly over claims that the crime scene had been tampered with.

The court, under Justice Anirban Das, framed charges under Sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of BNS. Despite Roy's assertion of innocence and allegations of being falsely implicated, the court found sufficient grounds for a guilty verdict. The sentencing will be pronounced on Monday, January 20, adding another chapter to this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)