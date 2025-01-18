Himachal CM Launches Major Development Projects Worth ₹184 Cr in Kangra
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundations for 15 development projects in Kangra's Jawali constituency, valued at ₹184.33 crore. Key projects include a bridge reducing Jawali-Nagrota distance, a school in Thangar, and a water scheme in Nagrota Surian, aiming to enhance regional infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has rolled out an array of infrastructure projects amounting to ₹184.33 crore, focusing on the development of the Jawali Assembly constituency in Kangra district. Among these is a vital bridge over Gajj Khad, estimated to cost ₹86.34 crore, designed to cut the travel distance between Jawali and Nagrota Suriyan by seven kilometers.
The Chief Minister further spearheaded the commencement of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Day-Boarding School in Thangar, projected at ₹5 crore, with its primary wing in the initial phase. Additionally, he inaugurated the Urban Water Supply Scheme Jawali, implemented at a cost of ₹15.76 crore, alongside laying the groundwork for a water drainage system in Nagrota Surian, planned at ₹36.55 crore.
Further step-ups include opening a Wildlife Information Center at Basa, valued at ₹3.20 crore, and launching electrical network enhancements in Jawali, priced at ₹7.26 crore. The development blueprint also encompasses a new fire station and office in Jawali worth ₹4.91 crore, and several newly completed roads and bridges, collectively aimed at bolstering the region's infrastructure fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wildlife Patrol: Poacher Caught with Goral Meat in Kangra
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Key Initiatives During Jawali Visit
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Winter Sojourn Spurs Development in Kangra
Himachal CM Unveils Rs 675 Crore Projects in Kangra
Himachal CM Pushes Rs 675 Crore Development Projects in Kangra