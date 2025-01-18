Left Menu

Himachal CM Launches Major Development Projects Worth ₹184 Cr in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundations for 15 development projects in Kangra's Jawali constituency, valued at ₹184.33 crore. Key projects include a bridge reducing Jawali-Nagrota distance, a school in Thangar, and a water scheme in Nagrota Surian, aiming to enhance regional infrastructure.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ X @SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has rolled out an array of infrastructure projects amounting to ₹184.33 crore, focusing on the development of the Jawali Assembly constituency in Kangra district. Among these is a vital bridge over Gajj Khad, estimated to cost ₹86.34 crore, designed to cut the travel distance between Jawali and Nagrota Suriyan by seven kilometers.

The Chief Minister further spearheaded the commencement of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Day-Boarding School in Thangar, projected at ₹5 crore, with its primary wing in the initial phase. Additionally, he inaugurated the Urban Water Supply Scheme Jawali, implemented at a cost of ₹15.76 crore, alongside laying the groundwork for a water drainage system in Nagrota Surian, planned at ₹36.55 crore.

Further step-ups include opening a Wildlife Information Center at Basa, valued at ₹3.20 crore, and launching electrical network enhancements in Jawali, priced at ₹7.26 crore. The development blueprint also encompasses a new fire station and office in Jawali worth ₹4.91 crore, and several newly completed roads and bridges, collectively aimed at bolstering the region's infrastructure fabric.

