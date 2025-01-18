Left Menu

Justice Served: Sanjay Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case

Sanjay Roy has been declared guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case. The court may sentence him to 25 years, life imprisonment, or death, with the verdict to be pronounced on January 20. Activists demand capital punishment to deter future crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:17 IST
Justice Served: Sanjay Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case
Partha Sarathi Dutta, lawyer representing CBI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, the Sealdah Court has found Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. The sentencing, anticipated on January 20, could range from 25 years in prison to life imprisonment or the death penalty. This case, emblematic of 'rape with murder,' rests in the court's hands for final judgment.

Partha Sarathi Dutta, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation, confirmed Roy's guilt following a thorough investigation. The call for swift capital punishment is gaining momentum, with public figures like Renu Saxena urging such measures to set a strong precedent against similar heinous acts.

Accused Roy vigorously denies his involvement, alleging wrongful implication. His claims, however, have met with skepticism as legal and civil society demand severe consequences. The court proceeding continues to draw significant attention, with further developments expected as the sentence is pronounced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025