Justice Served: Sanjay Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case
Sanjay Roy has been declared guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case. The court may sentence him to 25 years, life imprisonment, or death, with the verdict to be pronounced on January 20. Activists demand capital punishment to deter future crimes.
In a significant verdict, the Sealdah Court has found Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. The sentencing, anticipated on January 20, could range from 25 years in prison to life imprisonment or the death penalty. This case, emblematic of 'rape with murder,' rests in the court's hands for final judgment.
Partha Sarathi Dutta, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation, confirmed Roy's guilt following a thorough investigation. The call for swift capital punishment is gaining momentum, with public figures like Renu Saxena urging such measures to set a strong precedent against similar heinous acts.
Accused Roy vigorously denies his involvement, alleging wrongful implication. His claims, however, have met with skepticism as legal and civil society demand severe consequences. The court proceeding continues to draw significant attention, with further developments expected as the sentence is pronounced.
