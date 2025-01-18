Justice Served: Sanjay Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case

In a significant verdict, the Sealdah Court has found Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. The sentencing, anticipated on January 20, could range from 25 years in prison to life imprisonment or the death penalty. This case, emblematic of 'rape with murder,' rests in the court's hands for final judgment.

Partha Sarathi Dutta, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation, confirmed Roy's guilt following a thorough investigation. The call for swift capital punishment is gaining momentum, with public figures like Renu Saxena urging such measures to set a strong precedent against similar heinous acts.

Accused Roy vigorously denies his involvement, alleging wrongful implication. His claims, however, have met with skepticism as legal and civil society demand severe consequences. The court proceeding continues to draw significant attention, with further developments expected as the sentence is pronounced.

(With inputs from agencies.)