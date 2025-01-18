Haryana's Support for Farmers: Ensuring 100% Crop Procurement at MSP

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reinforced the state's commitment to farmers, declaring the full procurement of crops at MSP. Announcing the successful deposit of Rs 1.25 lakh crore to 12 lakh farmers, Saini highlighted the government's support, including compensation for delayed payments.

Addressing accusations of inadequate farmer support, Saini criticized the current and previous governments in Punjab, urging legislative action to ensure full crop procurement. He emphasized that a BJP government in Punjab would also buy 100% of crops at MSP, aiming to end ongoing farmer protests.

Speaking at the Saini Maha Sammelan, Saini also discussed initiatives for health and social welfare in Haryana, revealing measures such as free dialysis services and healthcare expansions benefiting senior citizens. He further praised Prime Minister Modi's advocacy for women's empowerment through legislative measures.

