Controversy Erupts Over 'Unbreakable' Documentary Screening

AAP leader Satyendra Jain slammed Delhi Police for denying screening permission for 'Unbreakable,' asserting no approval was needed for a journalist-only event. AAP claims political motives, accusing BJP of influencing the ban. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal clarified the screening wasn't an election activity.

Aam Aadmi Party's candidate from Shakur Basti Assembly seat Satyendra Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain condemned the Delhi Police for refusing permission to screen the documentary 'Unbreakable.' He argued that no permission was necessary since it was not a public event but rather an exclusive screening for journalists.

This criticism arises after the Delhi police contended that screening the documentary without permission constituted a 'violation of guidelines.' Police noted that political parties are required to seek approval for such events through the District Election Officer's office, underscoring that the police themselves cannot grant such permissions at this moment.

Amid tensions, AAP accused Delhi Police of acting under the direction of their main adversary, the BJP. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal emphasized that the event was not part of an election campaign, lacking election flags, speeches, or propaganda, and accused BJP of fearing exposure of its 'illegal' actions through the film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

