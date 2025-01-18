Minister Inspects Groundbreaking Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Tunnel

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a site inspection at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, emphasizing the innovative efforts on a 21 km undersea and underground tunnel. This segment is part of the bullet train route between Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Maharashtra.

Out of the total tunneling works, 16 km is being executed using tunnel boring machines, while the remaining 5 km employs the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM). A significant feature is the 7 km undersea tunnel at Thane Creek. The minister highlighted the remarkable progress made under stringent safety protocols.

The National High-Speed Rail Corridor Ltd. (NHSRCL) reported that considerable advancements have been achieved, with construction occurring at multiple sites. A record-breaking 394-meter ADIT was completed in six months, boosting tunneling activities. Comprehensive safety measures, including advanced geotechnical instrumentation, ensure the project proceeds without risk to surrounding structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)