Minister Inspects Groundbreaking Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Tunnel
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, recently inspected the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project. He was briefed on the advanced tunneling techniques being employed for a crucial 21 km underground segment. The project demonstrates significant progress, focusing on safety and state-of-the-art construction methods with modern equipment at each phase.
- Country:
- India
Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a site inspection at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, emphasizing the innovative efforts on a 21 km undersea and underground tunnel. This segment is part of the bullet train route between Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Maharashtra.
Out of the total tunneling works, 16 km is being executed using tunnel boring machines, while the remaining 5 km employs the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM). A significant feature is the 7 km undersea tunnel at Thane Creek. The minister highlighted the remarkable progress made under stringent safety protocols.
The National High-Speed Rail Corridor Ltd. (NHSRCL) reported that considerable advancements have been achieved, with construction occurring at multiple sites. A record-breaking 394-meter ADIT was completed in six months, boosting tunneling activities. Comprehensive safety measures, including advanced geotechnical instrumentation, ensure the project proceeds without risk to surrounding structures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Unveils Ambitious Railway Projects, Eyes Bullet Train Future
Demand for high-speed trains rising, time not far when first bullet train will run in India: PM Modi.
India on Track for Bullet Train Era: A New Dawn in Rail Transportation
India's High-Speed Rail Revolution: Bullet Trains on the Horizon
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Bridging Future: Progress and Milestones