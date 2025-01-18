Political Drama Unfolds: Kejriwal's Alleged Attack Sparks Controversy

The political tension in Delhi has escalated following an alleged attack on Arvind Kejriwal's car. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has accused the AAP leader of orchestrating a 'drama' to gain sympathy, claiming Kejriwal's vehicle endangered BJP workers and that the attack narrative was fabricated.

As the election campaign intensifies, Kejriwal faces allegations from BJP's Parvesh Verma, who asserts that the former Chief Minister's car ran over young party supporters in what he describes as an 'attempt to murder.' Meanwhile, the AAP has countered, releasing footage purportedly showing a stone being hurled at Kejriwal's car by BJP supporters.

With Delhi's assembly elections drawing near, the incident has further fueled political rivalries. AAP and BJP are vying aggressively for control, while Congress seeks to resurrect its influence in the capital, having been devoid of power for the last two terms. The election outcome could reshape Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)