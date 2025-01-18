Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Kejriwal's Alleged Attack Sparks Controversy

Arvind Kejriwal's car was allegedly attacked, sparking a war of words between BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva and AAP. Accusations fly as BJP claims Kejriwal's vehicle hit party workers, while AAP alleges BJP orchestrated the attack. The incident comes as Delhi prepares for the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:05 IST
BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political tension in Delhi has escalated following an alleged attack on Arvind Kejriwal's car. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has accused the AAP leader of orchestrating a 'drama' to gain sympathy, claiming Kejriwal's vehicle endangered BJP workers and that the attack narrative was fabricated.

As the election campaign intensifies, Kejriwal faces allegations from BJP's Parvesh Verma, who asserts that the former Chief Minister's car ran over young party supporters in what he describes as an 'attempt to murder.' Meanwhile, the AAP has countered, releasing footage purportedly showing a stone being hurled at Kejriwal's car by BJP supporters.

With Delhi's assembly elections drawing near, the incident has further fueled political rivalries. AAP and BJP are vying aggressively for control, while Congress seeks to resurrect its influence in the capital, having been devoid of power for the last two terms. The election outcome could reshape Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

