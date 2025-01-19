Left Menu

Crisis Meeting Sets Stage for Punjab Farmers' Demands

Amidst a prolonged protest over a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, Punjab farmers will meet with the Centre's delegation on February 14 in Chandigarh. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on a 54-day hunger strike, has agreed to medical aid but insists on an MSP assurance.

In a bid to resolve the ongoing farmers' protest in Punjab, the Centre will engage in a crucial meeting with the state's farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh. This meeting aims to address their longstanding demand for a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Prominent farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for 54 days, has agreed to take medical aid, according to farmer representative Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande. However, he insists that only a legal assurance on the MSP can bring an end to his indefinite fast.

The announcement of the dialogue comes as Dallewal's health worsens, prompting the intervention of the Union agriculture ministry's delegation. Led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, they met with the protestors' representatives, bringing hope for a breakthrough in discussions set for mid-February.

