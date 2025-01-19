Left Menu

Assocham Advocates for Coal Cess Removal to Boost Aluminium Competitiveness

Assocham urges the removal of coal cess to help power-intensive industries like aluminium. The proposal is part of their pre-budget memorandum for 2025-26. The current cess, increased over the years, has raised aluminium production costs, impacting its competitiveness. Global counterparts support lowering power costs to aid their industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:01 IST
Assocham Advocates for Coal Cess Removal to Boost Aluminium Competitiveness
  • Country:
  • India

Assocham, an industry body, has called for the elimination of the coal cess to aid power-intensive sectors such as aluminium. This proposal has been placed ahead of the Union Budget for 2025-26, potentially to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025.

Initially introduced as the Clean Energy Cess in 2010 at Rs 50 per metric tonne, the levy on coal has since grown progressively to Rs 400 per metric tonne as per the Union Budget 2016-17. This increase has significantly amplified the production costs of aluminium, a sector critically dependent on energy, according to Assocham.

India faces high industrial power costs despite having abundant coal reserves, which has reduced its global competitiveness in the aluminium sector. Other major aluminium-producing nations have taken steps to cut power and production expenses to enhance their global market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025