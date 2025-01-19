Left Menu

Dollar Surge Drives Foreign Investors Away from Indian Equities

Foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 44,396 crore from Indian equities due to the strong dollar, rising US bond yields, and an expected weak earnings season. The trend indicates cautious foreign investor sentiment amid global and domestic challenges, contrasting with previous years' investment patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:29 IST
Dollar Surge Drives Foreign Investors Away from Indian Equities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 44,396 crore from Indian equities this month, influenced by the strengthening dollar, rising bond yields in the US, and expectations of a weak earnings season.

This follows a Rs 15,446 crore investment in December, according to depository data. The changing sentiment occurs amidst significant global and domestic challenges.

Himanshu Srivastava of Morningstar Investment Advisers India cited the depreciation of the rupee as a major pressure point. VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services noted that the strong dollar and high US bond yields make India, as an expensive emerging market, less attractive to FPIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025