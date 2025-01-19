Prisoner Exchange Marks Ceasefire Milestone

Hamas announced that Israel is poised to provide a list of 90 Palestinian prisoners to be released. This move comes as part of a prisoner exchange deal for three Israeli female hostages held by the militant group in Gaza.

The release of these prisoners, which includes women and children, is scheduled to take place on the first day of the ceasefire. This development marks a significant moment in the 15-month-old war in Gaza.

Both sides see this exchange as a crucial step forward toward implementing the ceasefire agreement, ultimately aiming to ease tensions and bring some relief to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)