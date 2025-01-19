Left Menu

Prisoner Exchange Marks Ceasefire Milestone

Hamas has announced that Israel will provide a list of 90 Palestinian prisoners set for release, including women and children, in exchange for three Israeli female hostages. This exchange coincides with the first day of a ceasefire in the ongoing 15-month conflict in Gaza.

Hamas announced that Israel is poised to provide a list of 90 Palestinian prisoners to be released. This move comes as part of a prisoner exchange deal for three Israeli female hostages held by the militant group in Gaza.

The release of these prisoners, which includes women and children, is scheduled to take place on the first day of the ceasefire. This development marks a significant moment in the 15-month-old war in Gaza.

Both sides see this exchange as a crucial step forward toward implementing the ceasefire agreement, ultimately aiming to ease tensions and bring some relief to the region.

