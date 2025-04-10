Left Menu

Operation Border Halt: Illegal Bangladeshi Entry Foiled in Meghalaya

Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Meghalaya for illegal entry into India. The arrests were made on NH-6 while they were en route to Guwahati, Assam. The group had paid Rs 16,000 each to a tout for travel arrangements and possessed fake Aadhar cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift move by authorities, five Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district for entering India without valid documentation, according to police sources.

The arrests took place during a routine check on NH-6, with the group headed to Guwahati, Assam. The vehicle's driver was also taken into custody, confirmed SP Vivekanand Singh in a statement to PTI.

The detainees paid Rs 16,000 each to a tout for arranging their illegal passage into India, and were found with counterfeit Aadhar cards. Police are now working to track down the two touts facilitating these illicit entries as the Bengali border remains largely unfenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

