Operation Border Halt: Illegal Bangladeshi Entry Foiled in Meghalaya

In a swift move by authorities, five Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district for entering India without valid documentation, according to police sources.

The arrests took place during a routine check on NH-6, with the group headed to Guwahati, Assam. The vehicle's driver was also taken into custody, confirmed SP Vivekanand Singh in a statement to PTI.

The detainees paid Rs 16,000 each to a tout for arranging their illegal passage into India, and were found with counterfeit Aadhar cards. Police are now working to track down the two touts facilitating these illicit entries as the Bengali border remains largely unfenced.

