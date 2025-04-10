Operation Border Halt: Illegal Bangladeshi Entry Foiled in Meghalaya
Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Meghalaya for illegal entry into India. The arrests were made on NH-6 while they were en route to Guwahati, Assam. The group had paid Rs 16,000 each to a tout for travel arrangements and possessed fake Aadhar cards.
- Country:
- India
In a swift move by authorities, five Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district for entering India without valid documentation, according to police sources.
The arrests took place during a routine check on NH-6, with the group headed to Guwahati, Assam. The vehicle's driver was also taken into custody, confirmed SP Vivekanand Singh in a statement to PTI.
The detainees paid Rs 16,000 each to a tout for arranging their illegal passage into India, and were found with counterfeit Aadhar cards. Police are now working to track down the two touts facilitating these illicit entries as the Bengali border remains largely unfenced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Crackdown: High-Profile Arrests in Bengaluru
VAHDAM India Secures Strategic Investment from SIDBI to Fuel Global Growth
EaseMyTrip and Tourism New Zealand Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Indian Tourism
India's GDP Growth: A Decade of Economic Resilience Amid Challenges
India's Startup Surge: Pioneering the Future with Innovation