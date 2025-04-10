Mass Renewal of National ID Cards to Begin in May 2025, Minister Announces

The government of Uganda has announced the commencement of the national identification card renewal program, with plans to begin in May 2025. This announcement was made by Gen. David Muhoozi, the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, during a response to the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs’ report concerning the ministerial policy statement and budget estimates for the 2025/2026 financial year.

Muhoozi informed parliament that the initial phase of the mass ID renewal would focus on government employees, starting with personnel from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA). He emphasized that all necessary equipment and software have been fully tested, ensuring that the process is ready to begin.

“The plan is to pilot the renewal process among government employees to ensure everything is in place before rolling out the national program,” Muhoozi explained. He further reassured the public that he would soon provide a detailed report regarding the renewal and registration process for the national IDs.

This update comes amid concerns raised by various members of parliament, particularly Hon. Milton Muwuma from Kigulu County South. Muwuma stressed the urgency of renewing the national IDs as Uganda prepares for the 2026 general elections, where expired IDs could potentially disqualify eligible voters from participating. He pointed out that several citizens still hold expired IDs, and the renewal process is critical to ensuring voter participation.

Hon. Isaias Ssasaga from Budadiri County East also raised a pertinent question regarding primary and secondary school students who have been registered for national IDs but have yet to receive them. Muhoozi addressed this by confirming that students would be given the option to either continue with the old IDs or opt for the new IDs with enhanced security features.

Despite these plans, funding remains a significant challenge. According to the committee's report, the government requires a total of Shs145 billion to procure blank ID cards for the enrollment of over six million Ugandans and the renewal of more than five million national IDs. However, the current budget allocation for this task is only Shs24.5 billion for the next fiscal year, leaving a considerable gap. The committee has recommended an additional Shs120.7 billion to ensure the successful completion of the ID enrollment and renewal process ahead of the 2026 general elections.

In addition to the national ID renewal plans, the committee's report also highlighted the need for a nationwide rollout of the sub-county policing model. This initiative aims to enhance the presence of law enforcement across the country. The police tested this model in the Greater Masaka region during the 2023/24 financial year. The proposed budget for the nationwide rollout is Shs587 billion, which is currently unfunded.

Hon. Brenda Nabukenya, the Woman Member of Parliament for Luwero District, expressed support for the sub-county policing model, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing it. She also highlighted the need for fuel allocation for the motorcycles to be procured for the police officers, suggesting that insufficient fuel supply has been a significant hindrance in the past.

However, some legislators, such as Hon. Emely Kugonza from Buyanja East County, raised concerns about the lack of proper planning for the policing model. He pointed out the absence of police posts and proper accommodations for officers. Kugonza stressed that while the model is innovative, it must be accompanied by thorough planning to ensure its success.

Hon. Frank Kabuye from Kassanda County South also highlighted the challenges faced by police officers in his constituency, where there is only one vehicle available for emergency responses. He called for an increase in the provision of vehicles and motorcycles for police stations, as well as funds for their maintenance.

In response to these concerns, Minister Muhoozi stated that the government plans to introduce electric motorcycles to tackle the ongoing issue of fuel shortages. This initiative is expected to reduce the dependency on traditional fuel while ensuring that police officers have adequate means of transport.

The government is also focusing on improving the working conditions of police officers by addressing the challenges they face in terms of transport and accommodation. The introduction of electric motorcycles is expected to address the issue of fuel costs while providing a more sustainable solution for law enforcement across the country.

As Uganda moves forward with these initiatives, the hope is that the mass renewal of national IDs and the implementation of the sub-county policing model will enhance the country’s security infrastructure and ensure that all eligible voters are able to participate in the 2026 general elections.