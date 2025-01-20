Left Menu

Australia Drives Green Revolution in Aluminium Production

Australia's government has pledged A$2 billion in production credits to help the country's aluminium smelters switch to renewable energy by 2036. This move supports four smelters operated by Rio Tinto and Alcoa to produce low-carbon aluminium, aligning with Australia's goal to increase renewable power supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 20-01-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 05:11 IST
Australia Drives Green Revolution in Aluminium Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Labor government has announced a substantial commitment to the nation's aluminium industry, promising A$2 billion in production credits aimed at aiding the transition to renewable energy by 2036.

This initiative targets the country's four aluminium smelters, managed by major operators Rio Tinto and Alcoa, encouraging them to produce low-carbon aluminium. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized governmental support for each ton of low-carbon metal produced, aligning this effort with a broader election strategy prioritizing renewable energy.

Currently, Australia endeavors to achieve 82% of its power from renewable sources by 2030, though at present it stands at 40%. The move is part of a broader A$40 billion investment in renewable projects and aims to leverage Australia's rich solar and wind resources, its critical minerals, and a skilled workforce to bolster its metals industry on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025