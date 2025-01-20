Trump's Return Sparks Market Turbulence

Donald Trump's return to the White House has the financial world on edge as markets brace for potential shifts in policy. Investors are keenly observing his inaugural speech, with the dollar near a multi-year high and the Japanese yen showing strength amid speculation of a Bank of Japan rate hike.

Cryptocurrency markets are abuzz, fueled by Trump's promises to reduce regulatory hurdles and promote digital assets, with a new crypto token launched by Trump seeing volatile trading. As Trump vows swift actions on immigration and executive orders, anticipation is high for immediate policy implementations.

Market strategists are closely monitoring Trump's tariff plans, believing any announcement could spur further dollar strength. Recent core inflation data and Federal Reserve comments suggest potential interest rate cuts, but the market remains cautious as uncertainties loom with Trump's return to power.

