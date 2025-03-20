Trump Advocates Rate Cuts as Tariffs Impact Economy
U.S. President Donald Trump urged the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates as tariffs begin influencing the economy. The Federal Reserve, however, maintained steady rates. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the administration's tariff policies have decelerated growth and temporarily elevated inflation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 07:53 IST
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed that the Federal Reserve should consider cutting interest rates as American tariffs begin to affect the economy. His remarks coincided with the central bank's decision to leave rates unchanged.
In light of current economic conditions, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that President Trump's initial tariff-heavy policies might have slowed economic growth and have temporarily spurred inflation.
The debate continues about the effectiveness of these tariffs and their real impact on both the domestic and global economic arenas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Economic Strategy: Balancing Growth and Innovation Amidst Trade Tensions
China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 2025 despite looming trade war and other headwinds, reports AP.
China's Economic Growth Strategy Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
India charges auto tariffs higher than 100%: Trump in address to Joint session of Congress.
Trump's Bold Congressional Address: Defending Tariffs and Presidential Moves