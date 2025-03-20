Trump Predicts Lower Tariffs from India

U.S. President Donald Trump, during a recent interview with Breitbart News, expressed confidence that India might soon lower the tariffs imposed on American goods. The president's comments come amid ongoing efforts to balance trade relations between the two countries.

While not providing specific details, Trump indicated a belief that India is likely to make substantial reductions in the near future. This statement is part of broader diplomatic dialogues aimed at enhancing bilateral trade.

If India does not amend its tariff policies by April 2, Trump confirmed that the United States would enact reciprocal tariffs, leveling the playing field by matching India's rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)