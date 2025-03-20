Trump's Push for Reciprocal Tariffs: India Trade Relationship in Focus
President Donald Trump anticipates India will reduce tariffs on American goods, while maintaining a reciprocal stance starting April 2. Despite praising the US-India relationship, Trump criticized India's high tariffs and reiterated the need for fair trade. Discussions on a Bilateral Trade Agreement are ongoing.
President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that India will lower its tariffs on American products, all the while emphasizing a reciprocal tariff policy set to commence on April 2. This comes in the wake of his summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a recent interview with Breitbart News, Trump stressed the strong relationship between the two nations but took issue with India's high tariffs, labeling the country as one of the highest tariff-imposing nations globally.
Despite optimism about tariff reductions, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal indicated ongoing negotiations without a conclusive agreement. Meanwhile, discussions towards a Bilateral Trade Agreement continue, aiming to fortify US-India trade ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
