Left Menu

Trump's Push for Reciprocal Tariffs: India Trade Relationship in Focus

President Donald Trump anticipates India will reduce tariffs on American goods, while maintaining a reciprocal stance starting April 2. Despite praising the US-India relationship, Trump criticized India's high tariffs and reiterated the need for fair trade. Discussions on a Bilateral Trade Agreement are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:10 IST
Trump's Push for Reciprocal Tariffs: India Trade Relationship in Focus
Trump

President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that India will lower its tariffs on American products, all the while emphasizing a reciprocal tariff policy set to commence on April 2. This comes in the wake of his summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a recent interview with Breitbart News, Trump stressed the strong relationship between the two nations but took issue with India's high tariffs, labeling the country as one of the highest tariff-imposing nations globally.

Despite optimism about tariff reductions, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal indicated ongoing negotiations without a conclusive agreement. Meanwhile, discussions towards a Bilateral Trade Agreement continue, aiming to fortify US-India trade ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025