Trump's Push for Reciprocal Tariffs: India Trade Relationship in Focus

President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that India will lower its tariffs on American products, all the while emphasizing a reciprocal tariff policy set to commence on April 2. This comes in the wake of his summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a recent interview with Breitbart News, Trump stressed the strong relationship between the two nations but took issue with India's high tariffs, labeling the country as one of the highest tariff-imposing nations globally.

Despite optimism about tariff reductions, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal indicated ongoing negotiations without a conclusive agreement. Meanwhile, discussions towards a Bilateral Trade Agreement continue, aiming to fortify US-India trade ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)