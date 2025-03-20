Left Menu

Swiss National Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Global Uncertainty

The Swiss National Bank reduced its main interest rate to 0.25%, its lowest since September 2022, citing contained inflationary pressures despite global uncertainties due to U.S. trade policies. The move aims to stabilize inflation and anticipates moderate global growth, with potential economic uncertainties ahead.

Updated: 20-03-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Swiss National Bank has cut its main interest rate to just above zero, responding to perceived global uncertainties following the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. The rate reduction to 0.25% aligns with economists' predictions and marks the central bank's fifth consecutive cut since March 2024.

Following the decision, the Swiss franc weakened slightly against both the euro and the dollar. Bank J Safra Sarasin's Chief Economist, Karsten Junius, believes this could be the SNB's last rate cut. Inflationary projections indicate no further rate reductions are necessary, with other central banks, including the Bank of England and Sweden's central bank, also expected to reveal policies on the same day.

U.S. Federal Reserve's recent decision to hold interest rates steady underscores the prevailing uncertainty. SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel noted the heightened uncertainties affecting the global economy and inflation. The bank maintains Swiss growth forecasts at 1-1.5% for 2025, with inflation projected to rise gradually through 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

