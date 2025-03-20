Swiss National Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Global Uncertainty

The Swiss National Bank has cut its main interest rate to just above zero, responding to perceived global uncertainties following the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. The rate reduction to 0.25% aligns with economists' predictions and marks the central bank's fifth consecutive cut since March 2024.

Following the decision, the Swiss franc weakened slightly against both the euro and the dollar. Bank J Safra Sarasin's Chief Economist, Karsten Junius, believes this could be the SNB's last rate cut. Inflationary projections indicate no further rate reductions are necessary, with other central banks, including the Bank of England and Sweden's central bank, also expected to reveal policies on the same day.

U.S. Federal Reserve's recent decision to hold interest rates steady underscores the prevailing uncertainty. SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel noted the heightened uncertainties affecting the global economy and inflation. The bank maintains Swiss growth forecasts at 1-1.5% for 2025, with inflation projected to rise gradually through 2027.

