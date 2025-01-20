Raipur Protests Escalate: Teachers Rally Against Court-Ordered Termination

Raipur witnessed a tense stand-off as assistant teachers took to the streets, protesting against their recent termination, a move mandated by the Chhattisgarh High Court ruling. The ruling states that individuals with B.Ed degrees are ineligible for primary teaching positions, reserving these roles for those with a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed).

The protest unfolded dramatically on the bustling Telibandha road. City Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Yadav revealed that despite a lack of protest permissions, teachers staged a sit-in, causing a significant disruption. "They were requested for about 10 hours to vacate the road," he explained, noting the ensuing traffic chaos prompted police action.

In a symbolic gesture of defiance, male teachers shaved their heads while their female counterparts cut their hair, underscoring their demand for job security. Parents joined the protest, with many detained alongside their children who had been striking for over a month. The state government's stance remains firm, following the court's declaration that these educators, deemed ineligible due to their qualifications, face uncertain futures.

