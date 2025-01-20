Tragic Accidents Strike: Devotees' Van Overturns, Fatal Bus Collision

In a calamitous event, a van transporting nearly 60 devotees overturned on a ghat road near Malepur village in the Narnoor area, causing numerous injuries, the police reported. The devotees, all hailing from Suryaguda village, were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Narnoor Police Station's Sub Inspector mentioned, "The van overturned while navigating the ghat road on Sunday. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the accident and are extending assistance to the injured." More details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

Just a day before, a fatal collision near Venkateshwara Engineering College in Suryapet claimed two lives and injured four others. This tragic accident, occurring at approximately 2 am, involved a private bus from Guntur to Hyderabad that collided with another vehicle from behind, allegedly due to overspeeding.

The Suryapet police linked the accident to high speed. An inspector highlighted, "The collision happened around 2 am this morning near Venkateshwara Engineering College in Suryapet, where a private bus from Guntur to Hyderabad crashed into another bus from behind due to excessive speed."

Police officials confirmed, "Two individuals have perished, one is in critical condition, and three others sustained injuries in this accident. We have filed a case and transferred the deceased to the Post Mortem Examination (PME) center."

(With inputs from agencies.)