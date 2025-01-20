Jammu and Kashmir's Bold Step Towards Organ Donation Awareness

In a concerted effort to bolster organ and tissue donation, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended a call to action for citizens to partake in this noble cause. Speaking at an event organized by the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan in Jammu, Sinha expressed gratitude towards voluntary organ donors.

Sinha underscored the life-transforming impact of organ donation, urging collective societal contributions. He revealed his intent to join the donor list, reinforcing the significance of the act. The Lieutenant Governor commended the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan for its strides in inspiring organ donation and reaffirmed government support for associated social groups.

Highlighting the necessity for collective efforts, Sinha emphasized making organ transplants more accessible. He advocated for the establishment of permanent help desks in hospitals and organized donation camps to dispel myths and encourage wider participation. Sinha also urged the youth to embody Lord Mahavir's teachings in their dedication to society's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)