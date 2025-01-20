Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Bold Step Towards Organ Donation Awareness

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has urged citizens to embrace organ and tissue donation as a life-giving cause. During an event organized by the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, he highlighted the significance of organ donation and announced his name's inclusion in the donor registry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:04 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Bold Step Towards Organ Donation Awareness
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to bolster organ and tissue donation, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended a call to action for citizens to partake in this noble cause. Speaking at an event organized by the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan in Jammu, Sinha expressed gratitude towards voluntary organ donors.

Sinha underscored the life-transforming impact of organ donation, urging collective societal contributions. He revealed his intent to join the donor list, reinforcing the significance of the act. The Lieutenant Governor commended the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan for its strides in inspiring organ donation and reaffirmed government support for associated social groups.

Highlighting the necessity for collective efforts, Sinha emphasized making organ transplants more accessible. He advocated for the establishment of permanent help desks in hospitals and organized donation camps to dispel myths and encourage wider participation. Sinha also urged the youth to embody Lord Mahavir's teachings in their dedication to society's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025